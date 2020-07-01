VSSUT Burla shut down after faculty member tests positive for COVID-19 

SAMBALPUR: Even as four new coronavirus cases were detected in Sambalpur on Tuesday, taking the tally to 54 in the district, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) campus at Burla was shut down after a lady assistant professor tested positive for Covid-19.
Her husband had succumbed to the infection on Monday.
“Her husband died due to Covid-19 on Monday night and the next morning, we came to know that she has also been infected. Since she had joined duty till Saturday, we have closed the university for two days to sanitise the campus as a precautionary measure,” VSSUT Vice-Chancellor Atal Chaudhuri said.
Sources said the assistant professor stays in the university quarters. Her husband, who worked in a PSU in Angul, was admitted to VIMSAR here on Sunday after complaining of Covid-like symptoms.
After his reports came positive, the couple was admitted to the isolation ward of VIMSAR. Subsequently, both of them were shifted to the Covid facility at Angul.
However, the husband succumbed. He was 57-years-old. Chaudhuri further said contact tracing of the infected faculty member is underway.
“It is believed that she came in contact with a number of staff. If required, these staff will be quarantined. The campus will be sanitised on Wednesday,” he added.