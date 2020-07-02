STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100 new industries in Jharsuguda on cards

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said 100 new industries will come up in Jharsuguda district in the coming days.

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said 100 new industries will come up in Jharsuguda district in the coming days. Addressing a Jan Samvad virtual rally here, he said the district is way ahead of others in industrial, mining, agriculture and transport sectors. The Centre has proposed to develop it further and make it an industrial cluster. Value added ancillary industries will be set up in the district in the coming days and this will help generate jobs for local youths.

“The transformation brought around by the Narendra Modi Government in mining and coal sectors has created history. Earlier, sand was purchased while coal was given away free of cost,” Pradhan said. The auction system for mines adopted by the Centre will benefit the district and the State at large. “The formation of District Mineral Fund (DMF) has strengthened has strengthened the local economy.

There is immense possibility for modernising farming in Kolabira, Kirmira, Laikera and Lakhanpur blocks of the district,” the Minister said, adding agriculture is one of the priority sectors under the Centre’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojana’. In his address, Pradhan also highlighted the contributions of the Modi Government towards Odisha including making the Jharsuguda airport functional and naming it after Veer Surendra Sai, honour for Jitendra Haripal, the singer of famous ‘Rangabati’ song and its composer Mitrabhanu Gountia, poet Haladhar Nag.

