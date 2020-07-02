STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

In biggest seizure, Odisha official caught with Rs 11.73 lakh cash en route to new posting

"Pradeep Kumar Mohanty was intercepted and a huge amount of cash was seized from his possession, which he could not account for satisfactorily," said an officer of the Koraput Vigilance division

Published: 02nd July 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

For representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officials on Thursday reportedly seized Rs 11.73 lakh from the possession of a senior agriculture officer of the Odisha government.

The anti-corruption agency said this is its biggest seizure of unaccounted cash while intercepting a public servant in the state.

Deputy Director of Agriculture (Koraput Range), Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, was intercepted at 12.30 pm when he was going from Jeypore to Bhubaneswar to join as Joint Director (Farm and Seeds) of the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production.

"Pradeep Kumar Mohanty was intercepted and a huge amount of cash was seized from his possession, which he could not account for satisfactorily. He is being interrogated and further action will be taken accordingly," said an officer of the Koraput Vigilance division.

In another development, Vigilance officers on Wednesday arrested a sub-inspector and a mediator for alleged corruption.

Sub-inspector (SI) of Balasore Town police station, Bimal Kumar Kar, and mediator Santosh Das of Bairam Nagar had demanded Rs 25,000 as bribe from Bibhu Prasad Patra to settle a land dispute between him and his neighbour.

"Santosh Das was caught red handed while accepting the bribe from Patra as per the instruction of the sub-inspector. Balasore Vigilance has registered a case and the SI along with the mediator have been arrested," said a Vigilance officer.

Kar had also demanded an additional amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha corruption
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp