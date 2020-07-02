In biggest seizure, Odisha official caught with Rs 11.73 lakh cash en route to new posting

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officials on Thursday reportedly seized Rs 11.73 lakh from the possession of a senior agriculture officer of the Odisha government.

The anti-corruption agency said this is its biggest seizure of unaccounted cash while intercepting a public servant in the state.

Deputy Director of Agriculture (Koraput Range), Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, was intercepted at 12.30 pm when he was going from Jeypore to Bhubaneswar to join as Joint Director (Farm and Seeds) of the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production.

"Pradeep Kumar Mohanty was intercepted and a huge amount of cash was seized from his possession, which he could not account for satisfactorily. He is being interrogated and further action will be taken accordingly," said an officer of the Koraput Vigilance division.

In another development, Vigilance officers on Wednesday arrested a sub-inspector and a mediator for alleged corruption.

Sub-inspector (SI) of Balasore Town police station, Bimal Kumar Kar, and mediator Santosh Das of Bairam Nagar had demanded Rs 25,000 as bribe from Bibhu Prasad Patra to settle a land dispute between him and his neighbour.

"Santosh Das was caught red handed while accepting the bribe from Patra as per the instruction of the sub-inspector. Balasore Vigilance has registered a case and the SI along with the mediator have been arrested," said a Vigilance officer.

Kar had also demanded an additional amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.