STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Katapali cases linked to dead super spreader 

 A 76-year-old retired teacher who died of Covid-19 on June 18 has been found to be a super spreader, causing the affliction in around 53 persons from a single village of Katapali in the district.

Published: 02nd July 2020 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH : A 76-year-old retired teacher who died of Covid-19 on June 18 has been found to be a super spreader, causing the affliction in around 53 persons from a single village of Katapali in the district.
The man had tested positive on June 16. A diabetic, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bargarh when he was found infected with coronavirus.

A villager said the man was involved in money lending. He had visited several places to collect money before being admitted to the hospital. He had also visited Nalichuan and Sulsuila villages which had reported positive cases earlier. The man might have got infected during his visit to these villages, he said.
Bargarh Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan said, he had passed on the virus to his wife, son and granddaughter. Others in the village might also have contracted the virus from him as he was roaming freely in Katapali and came in contact with many people before testing positive.

“The administration has appealed to the villagers of Katapali not to venture out of their houses and follow the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Government. Till June 30, we have collected 1,458 swab samples from the village for testing,” he said. On Wednesday, Katapali reported 12 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 53 including one death. Official sources said of the total cases in Katapali, 41 are active and the rest have recovered. The village has been declared a containment zone since June 16.With the 12 new coronavirus cases, Bargarh’s tally reached 109. Of the total cases in the district, 53 are active and the rest have recovered. Bargarh has reported one Covid-19 death so far.

Virus alert 
The man, a diabetic, was involved in money lending and had visited several places to collect money 
He had also visited Nalichuan and Sulsuila villages which had reported positive cases earlier 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp