Katapali cases linked to dead super spreader 

By Express News Service

BARGARH : A 76-year-old retired teacher who died of Covid-19 on June 18 has been found to be a super spreader, causing the affliction in around 53 persons from a single village of Katapali in the district.

The man had tested positive on June 16. A diabetic, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bargarh when he was found infected with coronavirus.

A villager said the man was involved in money lending. He had visited several places to collect money before being admitted to the hospital. He had also visited Nalichuan and Sulsuila villages which had reported positive cases earlier. The man might have got infected during his visit to these villages, he said.

Bargarh Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan said, he had passed on the virus to his wife, son and granddaughter. Others in the village might also have contracted the virus from him as he was roaming freely in Katapali and came in contact with many people before testing positive.

“The administration has appealed to the villagers of Katapali not to venture out of their houses and follow the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Government. Till June 30, we have collected 1,458 swab samples from the village for testing,” he said. On Wednesday, Katapali reported 12 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 53 including one death. Official sources said of the total cases in Katapali, 41 are active and the rest have recovered. The village has been declared a containment zone since June 16.With the 12 new coronavirus cases, Bargarh’s tally reached 109. Of the total cases in the district, 53 are active and the rest have recovered. Bargarh has reported one Covid-19 death so far.

Virus alert

The man, a diabetic, was involved in money lending and had visited several places to collect money

He had also visited Nalichuan and Sulsuila villages which had reported positive cases earlier

