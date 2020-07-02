No end to misery for people of Odisha's Ganjam district even after defeating COVID-19

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as Ganjam is on top in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths, there are several people who have recovered from the disease fighting all odds. However, it has not put an end to their miseries.

A trader from Patrapur village who was infected along with his mother and three-year-old son won the battle against the virus but is still leading a miserable life in the absence of work. The man owns a small eatery at Brahmin Street in the village and has been staying in home quarantine along with his mother and child after being discharged from the COVID hospital at Sitalpali.

He complained of flu and fever on June 12 visited the nearest hospital where his swab samples were collected for testing. He was then given some medicines for cold and fever and sent back home. After four days, on June 16, he was tested positive for the virus and was taken to the COVID hospital at Sitalpali.

The next day, the swab samples of his five family members were collected. The trader was shocked to learn that his mother and son were tested positive.

Both of them were admitted to the COVID care centre at Parala Maharaja Engineering College. "I panicked upon learning I had tested positive. But then I saw several people infected with the virus at the hospital and this gave me some hope," he said.

However, the news of his loves ones getting infected came as a rude shock for him. After recovering from the disease, all three were discharged and advised to stay in quarantine at home. The lockdown and the disease has dealt a severe blow to the trader who is now finding it tough to make ends meet.