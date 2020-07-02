STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: BJD appoints eight senior vice-presidents

After the self-imposed ban on any political activity by the BJD till June 30, CJD supremo naveen Patnaik appointed 18 senior leaders as new office-bearers.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the self-imposed ban on any political activity by the BJD till June 30, party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed 18 senior leaders as new office-bearers.

For the first time since its inception, the post of senior vice-president has been created in the party. Eight party veterans, including some founder members, have been appointed as senior vice-presidents. Besides, nine vice-presidents and one general secretary have been appointed, said Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, general secretary (media affairs), in a release.

Appointment of new office-bearers was due after completion of organisational polls last year. However, there was delay due to COVID-19 pandemic.The eight senior vice-presidents are Anang Uday Singh Deo and Prasanna Acharya (both founder members of the party), Prasanna Kumar Patsani, Prafulla Samal, Bijayshree Routray, Lal Bihari Himirika, Ananta Das and Bimbadhar Kuanr.

The new vice-presidents include Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera, Government chief whip Pramila Mallick and former minister Usha Devi. Two women members have also been taken in as vice-presidents.

The nine vice-presidents have been given separate responsibilities with thematic division of work. These themes have been derived from two slogans - Odisha Mo Parivar and Nabeena Odisha Sasakta Odisha - used by the BJD in 2019 Elections. While party MLA Mangala Kisan has been given charge of tribal empowerment and minority affairs, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik will look after art, culture and human resources development. 

Debi Prasad Mishra has been given the charge of Mo Parivar initiative in the State while Arukha will look after environment. Similarly, Usha Devi will be in charge of social welfare and Pramila Mallick will look after women empowerment.

Badri Narayan Patra has been given regional development, former minister Pradip Kumar Amat will look after ‘Sashakta Odisha’ and Padmanabha Behera will be in charge of scheduled caste empowerment affairs. Sanjay Das Burma has been appointed as BJD general secretary (headquarters). 

Responsibilities

  • Mangala Kisan - Tribal empowerment 

  • Soumya Ranjan Patnaik - Art and culture 

  • Debi Prasad Mishra - Mo Parivar initiative 

  • Badri Narayan Patra - Regional development

  • Pradip Kumar Amat - Sashakta Odisha

  • Bikram Keshari Arukha - Environment

  • Padmanabha Behera - SC empowerment 

  • Pramila Mallick - Women empowerment

  • Usha Devi - Social welfare 

