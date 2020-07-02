STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha cops bust Maoist camp in Kandhamal, seize huge cache of explosives

However, the left wing extremists managed to flee by taking advantage of the dense forest cover

Published: 02nd July 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

A total of 133 Maoist-related incidents took place in 15 of the total 24 districts in Jharkhand last year.

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Odisha Police busted a Maoist camp in Kandhamal district, police sources said on Thursday.

On a tip-off, SOG had launched an operation in Samarbandha forest area within Phiringia police limits on June 29.

During the search operation, SOG personnel busted a Maoist camp at Ladapadar reserve forest area in Kandhamal district.

Though the left wing extremists managed to flee by taking advantage of the dense forest cover and thick vegetation, the security personnel seized a huge cache of explosives from the spot.

About 15 kg explosives, including gunpowder and urea, along with 28 detonators were seized. "Multimeters, rechargeable battery, camp equipment, banners, posters and Maoist literature, bags and black caps were seized from the spot," said a police officer.

In February, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay had reviewed the strategy for tackling the Maoist menace in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts. In a meeting of senior police officers, Abhay had stressed the need for forming a joint operation strategy in the three districts, which are the corridor of Maoists.

Adequate security should be provided to people engaged in development projects such as road construction which are threatened by the Maoists, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Police Maoists Kandhamal
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp