Odisha cops bust Maoist camp in Kandhamal, seize huge cache of explosives

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Odisha Police busted a Maoist camp in Kandhamal district, police sources said on Thursday.

On a tip-off, SOG had launched an operation in Samarbandha forest area within Phiringia police limits on June 29.

During the search operation, SOG personnel busted a Maoist camp at Ladapadar reserve forest area in Kandhamal district.

Though the left wing extremists managed to flee by taking advantage of the dense forest cover and thick vegetation, the security personnel seized a huge cache of explosives from the spot.

About 15 kg explosives, including gunpowder and urea, along with 28 detonators were seized. "Multimeters, rechargeable battery, camp equipment, banners, posters and Maoist literature, bags and black caps were seized from the spot," said a police officer.

In February, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay had reviewed the strategy for tackling the Maoist menace in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts. In a meeting of senior police officers, Abhay had stressed the need for forming a joint operation strategy in the three districts, which are the corridor of Maoists.

Adequate security should be provided to people engaged in development projects such as road construction which are threatened by the Maoists, he said.