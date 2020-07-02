Orissa HC seeks report on Patnagarh parcel bomb case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a status report on the Patnagarh parcel bomb case from the trial court by July 6.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Sahoo called for the status report from the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Patnagarh, while hearing the bail plea of Punjilal Meher, the alleged mastermind of the sensational case, on Monday. Punjilal is in judicial custody since 2018. Though the case has already been committed to the trial court, no charge has yet been framed.

Taking note of it, Justice Sahoo posted the bail application for hearing after one week and sought the report on status of the case and reasons for non-framing of charge.

However, Justice Sahoo disallowed Punjilal’s application for interim bail on the ground of ailment of his wife. "Counsel for the State on instruction submitted that the health condition of wife of the petitioner is good. In view of such instruction, the application for interim bail stands rejected," Justice Sahoo said.

Earlier, Justice Sahoo had granted interim bail to Punjilal from January 24 to 28 this year to attend the death rites of his mother.