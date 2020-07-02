STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks report on Patnagarh parcel bomb case

The court posted the bail application for hearing after one week and sought the report on status of the case and reasons for non-framing of charge.

Published: 02nd July 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has sought a status report on the Patnagarh parcel bomb case from the trial court by July 6.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Sahoo called for the status report from the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Patnagarh, while hearing the bail plea of Punjilal Meher, the alleged mastermind of the sensational case, on Monday. Punjilal is in judicial custody since 2018. Though the case has already been committed to the trial court, no charge has yet been framed.

Taking note of it, Justice Sahoo posted the bail application for hearing after one week and sought the report on status of the case and reasons for non-framing of charge.

However, Justice Sahoo disallowed Punjilal’s application for interim bail on the ground of ailment of his wife. "Counsel for the State on instruction submitted that the health condition of wife of the petitioner is good. In view of such instruction, the application for interim bail stands rejected," Justice Sahoo said.

Earlier, Justice Sahoo had granted interim bail to Punjilal from January 24 to 28 this year to attend the death rites of his mother.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court Patnagarh parcel bomb case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp