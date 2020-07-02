Over 14L cattle tagged with UID numbers 

KENDRAPARA: The Veterinary department has tagged around 1,14,472 cattle with unique identification (UID) numbers, similar to the 12-digit Aadhaar number, under the Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health project in the district. The exercise, undertaken by National Dairy Development Board, seeks to keep health records of livestock. Details like breed, age, gender, colour, number of calves, history of disease, vaccination, fertility, de-worming, treatment, location, ownership and other details either of an individual animal or for a herd will be recorded. The UID of cattle and buffaloes will also be linked to the Aadhaar number of its owner.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
India to give befitting reply if anyone casts evil eye: Ravi Shankar Prasad on India-China standoff
Hong Kong protester arrested onboard London-bound flight on suspicion of stabbing police
Tamil Nadu may have its highest Kuruvai season paddy yield this year
Villarreal moves closer to Champions League spot in La Liga after defeating Real Betis 2-0
Plastic waste piling-up near river mouths in Chennai poses threat to aquatic life
US, Germany delay UNSC statement on Karachi stock exchange attack to give Pakistan a 'message'