Over 14L cattle tagged with UID numbers 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Veterinary department has tagged around 1,14,472 cattle with unique identification (UID) numbers, similar to the 12-digit Aadhaar number, under the Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health project in the district. The exercise, undertaken by National Dairy Development Board, seeks to keep health records of livestock. Details like breed, age, gender, colour, number of calves, history of disease, vaccination, fertility, de-worming, treatment, location, ownership and other details either of an individual animal or for a herd will be recorded. The UID of cattle and buffaloes will also be linked to the Aadhaar number of its owner.