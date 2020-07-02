Trinity returns sans devotees too

By Express News Service

PURI: Bahuda Yatra, the homecoming festival of Lord Jagannath and His siblings, was conducted smoothly here on Wednesday. Servitors pulled the chariots one after the other in strict adherence to Supreme Court’s order to maintain one-hour time difference between each. Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra rolled out on Bada Danda at 11.25 am, Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra at 12.25 pm and Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath at 1.25 pm.

Earlier in the morning, priests performed Mangala Alati followed by Mailama, Tadaplagi Abakash and offering of Gopal Bhog. Daita servitors then conducted Dhadi Pahandi of the deities at 7.20 am and escorted Sudarshan, Ramakrushna and Madanmohan to the chariots .