Trinity returns sans devotees too

Suna Besha of the deities to be conducted today; Niladri Bije on Saturday
 

A charioteer atop one of the three chariots during Bahuda Yatra of the Trinity on Bada Danda in Puri on Wednesday

By Express News Service

PURI: Bahuda Yatra, the homecoming festival of Lord Jagannath and His siblings, was conducted smoothly here on Wednesday. Servitors pulled the chariots one after the other in strict adherence to Supreme Court’s order to maintain one-hour time difference between each. Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra rolled out on Bada Danda at 11.25 am, Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra at 12.25 pm and Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath at 1.25 pm .

Earlier in the morning, priests performed Mangala Alati followed by Mailama, Tadaplagi Abakash and offering of Gopal Bhog. Daita servitors then conducted Dhadi Pahandi of the deities at 7.20 am and escorted Sudarshan, Ramakrushna and Madanmohan to the chariots. Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb came riding a decorated palanquin from his palace and conducted Chhera Pahanra which was completed at 11.15 am. Servitors then attached wooden horses and four ropes measuring 220 feet each were tied to each chariot.

Nandighosha chariot left Nakachana Dwar of Gundicha temple at 1.25 pm and had halts at several places during the ride.  Lord Jagannath slowed down near Balagandi to honour his ardent Muslim devotee Salabeg. The chariot also stopped near Mausima temple to taste the delicious ‘podapitha’ baked by his aunt. The Lord then had a brief halt in front of the royal palace where the Gajapati performed ‘Laxminarayan Bheta’. This ritual is performed by the Puri King, the foremost servitor of Lord Jagannath, to pacify an angry Goddess Mahalaxmi who, as per legend, comes out of the temple riding a palanquin to the Lord’s chariot Nandighosha. The chariot reached Simhadwar at 4.25 pm. 

Around two dozen fire tenders were engaged to cool down the hot asphalt on Bada Danda with water. On the first day of Rath Yatra festival, the barefooted servitors, who pulled the chariots to Gundicha temple, sustained boils on their feet after walking the three km stretch of the Grand Road scorching under the hot Sun. All the three chariots were pulled by servitors who tested negative for Covid-19 amid tight security and without participation of devotees. 

As many as 70 platoon of force, 400 police officers and 100 firemen were deployed in and around the city for the event. The administration has enforced curfew in the district from Monday 10 pm to Friday 10 pm while all roads leading to Puri have been sealed. On Thursday, Suna Besha of the Trinity would be conducted on the chariots. The deities would be offered Adharpana on Friday and enter the main temple (Niladri Bije) on Saturday.

