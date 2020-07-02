STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unemployed man pays bribe for job, laid off instead  

Tarai had also been given a gate pass of the refinery to make him believe that the job was in the offing. But on June 20, the agency retrenched about five to 10 workers.

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Let down by false assurance of a permanent job in the IOCL even after paying a bribe, an unemployed youth and his wife fell at the feet of his former employer in front of the ADM office here on Wednesday, out of sheer helplessness.Suresh Tarai, a resident of Biswali village within Paradip Lock limits, used to work with Jay Sairam Pvt Ltd - a contract agency engaged in IOCL’s Paradip Refinery. 
The site in-charge Satyendra Kumar Singh had allegedly promised Tarai a permanent job on payment of bribe of `1.5 lakh to which the latter had obliged. 

Suresh Tarai and wife pleading Singh
for the money they had given for the
promised job in IOCL | Express

Tarai had also been given a gate pass of the refinery to make him believe that the job was in the offing. But on June 20, the agency retrenched about five to 10 workers. Tarai was one of them. With a family of six to fend for, Tarai and his wife Puni requested Singh to either give them a job or return the bribe money but the latter assaulted and threatened them with dire consequences. The couple had filed a complaint with the police last week.

They also sought the intervention of the ADM and IIC of Paradip Lock police station to help them recover the money. On Wednesday, when ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir held a meeting with Singh to resolve the matter, the latter flatly dismissed allegations of bribery. Out of despair, the couple fell on Singh’s feet and pleaded him to return the amount.

But he did not budge and fled by the time police arrived.“A case has been registered against the accused. While there is no official record of receipt of the money, Singh’s colleagues and relatives confirmed that he had received the amount from the complainant,” said  IIC Pravash Sahoo.

