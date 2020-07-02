STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With no clarity on COVID-19 death, youth in Odisha's Ganjam doesn't get proper burial

Stigma and fear prevailed as locals of Kabisuryanagar did not allow the family to conduct the funeral.

Published: 02nd July 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Somnath’s body being taken off the ambulance by his siblings

Somnath’s body being taken off the ambulance by his siblings. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  At a time when COVID-19 positive cases in the district are rising at an alarming rate, the fear of the disease has been bringing out the worst in people. The family of a youth Somnath Parida of Kabisuryanagar could not give him a decent burial even as it is unclear whether he died of the disease.

Somnath stayed in a rented house along with his younger brother and sister. They used to make a living by making and selling papads. He complained of fever last week and was taken to the local hospital on June 28. As he had symptoms similar to COVID-19 the doctors referred him to the COVID care centre at Hinjili. 

As Somnath did not respond to treatment, he was referred to the COVID hospital at Sitalpali on Tuesday. However, he died on he way in the ambulance. His body was brought back to Kabisuryanagar by his siblings for cremation. 

However, the locals did not allow the body to be taken off the vehicle following which his siblings took it to the graveyard. The locals did not allow them to conduct the funeral there and out of pity gave wood for cremation to the siblings. They then tried to cremate the body at another graveyard but in vain. 

By this time, the driver of the ambulance lost his patience and asked the siblings to take the body off the vehicle near Dhanei river on the outskirts of Kabisuryanagar. He then left the spot. The siblings waited there along with the body.

A few locals the informed the police and NAC authorities of the matter. Finally, the local administration arranged a JCB to dig a pit at an isolated place near a graveyard where the body was buried. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID death Odisha COVID death Ganjam district Somnath Parida
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp