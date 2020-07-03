‘Balaram’ for agri credit to landless farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As commercial banks are showing least interest to extend credit facilities to landless farmers and sharecroppers for agricultural activities, the State Government on Thursday decided to cover around seven lakh landless cultivators under ‘Balaram’, a special designed scheme.

Under this, Institute on Management of Agricultural Extension (IMAGE) and Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) will act as nodal agency at the State and district level to mobilise landless farmers through Krushak Sathis and village agriculture workers (VAWs) for formation of joint liability group (JLGs) and link them to banks for credit facility. The Finance department will develop an appropriate institutional mechanism in consultation with the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and fix target of finance to the JLGs for each of the bank branches operation in rural and semiurban areas.

“There are around 7,000 branches of different banks and primary agriculture cooperative societies in rural and semi-urban areas. Each bank branch would finance at least 10 JLGs in a year,” said a senior officer of the department. Each JLG would have five members. Each group could be extended short term crop loan up to Rs 1.6 lakh. It has been targeted to cover around seven lakh landless cultivators through 1.4 lakh JLGs within a period of two years.

The credit would be available as normal crop loan. The rate of interest and interest subvention would be as per the existing norms of the Government. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviewed the performance of the banks in extending credit facilities to landless cultivators and agricultural workers in the post lockdown period. Tripathy directed banks to extend credit facility to the landless farmers on the basis of ‘social collateral’ through JLGs.

“Extending credit to the real cultivators will be a firm step towards enhancing productivity in agricultural sector,” he said. The meeting also decided to incentivise Krushak Sathis and VAWs through ATMA for formation of JLGs, linking them to the banks, mobilising disbursal of credit and facilitating repayment of the loan. Chief General Manager of Nabard A Chandra Sekhar said, “The scheme is a first of its kind in the country. Through this, the real field level agricultural activities will have credit inflow of around Rs 1,040 crore.”

Modalities

Krushak Sathis and village agriculture workers will mobilise landless farmers and form JLGs

Each bank branch would finance at least 10 JLGs in a year

Each group would get short term crop loan up to Rs 1.6 lakh

Rate of interest and interest subvention would be as per existing norms of Govt