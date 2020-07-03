STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Balaram’ for agri credit to landless farmers

Govt will provide short term crop loan to 7 lakh landless cultivators

Published: 03rd July 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer tends to his vegetable crop on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As commercial banks are showing least interest to extend credit facilities to landless farmers and sharecroppers for agricultural activities, the State Government on Thursday decided to cover around seven lakh landless cultivators under ‘Balaram’, a special designed scheme.

Under this, Institute on Management of Agricultural Extension (IMAGE) and Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) will act as nodal agency at the State and district level to mobilise landless farmers through Krushak Sathis and village agriculture workers (VAWs) for formation of joint liability group (JLGs) and link them to banks for credit facility. The Finance department will develop an appropriate institutional mechanism in consultation with the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and fix target of finance to the JLGs for each of the bank branches operation in rural and semiurban areas.

“There are around 7,000 branches of different banks and primary agriculture cooperative societies in rural and semi-urban areas. Each bank branch would finance at least 10 JLGs in a year,” said a senior officer of the department. Each JLG would have five members. Each group could be extended short term crop loan up to Rs 1.6 lakh. It has been targeted to cover around seven lakh landless cultivators through 1.4 lakh JLGs within a period of two years.

The credit would be available as normal crop loan. The rate of interest and interest subvention would be as per the existing norms of the Government. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviewed the performance of the banks in extending credit facilities to landless cultivators and agricultural workers in the post lockdown period. Tripathy directed banks to extend credit facility to the landless farmers on the basis of ‘social collateral’ through JLGs.

“Extending credit to the real cultivators will be a firm step towards enhancing productivity in agricultural sector,” he said. The meeting also decided to incentivise Krushak Sathis and VAWs through ATMA for formation of JLGs, linking them to the banks, mobilising disbursal of credit and facilitating repayment of the loan. Chief General Manager of Nabard A Chandra Sekhar said, “The scheme is a first of its kind in the country. Through this, the real field level agricultural activities will have credit inflow of around Rs 1,040 crore.”

Modalities

 Krushak Sathis and village agriculture workers will mobilise landless farmers and form JLGs

 Each bank branch would finance at least 10 JLGs in a year

 Each group would get short term crop loan up to Rs 1.6 lakh

 Rate of interest and interest subvention would be as per existing norms of Govt

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp