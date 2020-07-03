STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devotees missing, Jagannath Trinity appears in golden glory for Suna Besha ritual in Odisha's Puri

The ornaments and jewellery of the three deities kept in separate boxes were brought out amid tight security and handed over to servitors on the three chariots.

Published: 03rd July 2020

The Trinity donning the golden attire atop their chariots in Puri

The Trinity donning the golden attire atop their chariots in Puri> (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Seated in their chariots, the Trinity was decked up in gold attire during the Suna Besha ritual, also called Rajrajeswar Besha, on Thursday.

However in a deviation from the tradition, there were no devotees to witness the deities in their golden glory. Earlier in the morning, servitors performed Mangala Alati, Mailama, Tadaplagi, Abakash and offered Gopal Bhog.

Sakala Dhup was offered to the deities followed by Madhyana Dhup. At around 4 pm, the servitors started the Suna Besha ritual. Bhandar Mekap (assistant treasurer of Sri Jagannath Temple) opened the Bahar Bhandar (outer compartment of the treasury) in presence of Pattajoshi Mahapatra, Deulakaran, Pratihari and police.

The ornaments and jewellery of the three deities kept in separate boxes were brought out amid tight security and handed over to servitors on the three chariots. Three separate dresser teams called Simharis along with some senior Daita servitors dressed up the deities in gold ornaments.

Apart from huge crowns on the head and a number of necklaces of various sizes on neck, the deities also donned golden limbs and their insignias, conch and chakra for Lord Jagannath and gold plough for Lord Balabhadra. After about four hours of Suna Besha, servitors removed the ornaments and deposited those in the temple treasury.

A complex set of rituals were then observed which continued till late in the night. After Badasimhar Besha, curtains were drawn over the chariots. This is the only Suna Besha to be observed outside the Ratnasimhasan. Four Suna Beshas of the deities are conducted in the Garbhagruha on Dola Purnami, Kartik Purnami, Pousa Purnami and Bijaya Dashami (Dussera).

According to Madala Panji, a chronicle meticulously maintained by Deula Karan, the then Puri Gajapati Kapilendradeb returned victorious from his South expedition in 1460 AD and presented huge gold and precious ornaments to Lord Jagannath.

His senior minister Bada Tadau advised him to observe Suna Besha of the deities on the chariots. The king agreed following which ornaments were made and during the next Rath Yatra, Suna Besha was observed.

As per the 1978 inventory of ornaments in Bahar Bhandar, there were 367 items of gold ornaments weighing four quintal and silver ornaments weighing 14 quintal besides rare precious jewels. The inner treasury is yet to be opened as the keys of its three locks are missing.

The Trinity would be offered Adharpana on the chariots on Friday night and escorted into the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple, known as Niladri Bije, on Saturday.

