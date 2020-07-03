STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR against watchman for taking Covid +ve son home

When the son was later sent to the quarantine centre and his swab sample was tested, he was found infected with the virus.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A police complaint has been filed against a municipality watchman for taking his son, a returnee who later tested positive for Covid-19, home without informing local authorities and spreading panic among locals. Bata Krushna Das of Manapur village in Jagatsinghpur block had picked up his son, a returnee from Maharashtra, from the bus stop on June 24 and taken him to the local temporary medical camp at SVM College for registration. But instead of keeping him in institutional quarantine, he took him home.

When the son was later sent to the quarantine centre and his swab sample was tested, he was found infected with the virus.The news came as a shocker for municipality staff as many had come in contact with the watchman. Swab samples of four of his family members have been collected and sent for testing. The family has been put under home isolation. The Municipality has sanitised the entire office and steps have been taken to collect swabs of employees.

