Govt bought PPE beyond May 26

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Savitri Ratho fixed July 13 for further hearing on the matter.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE legal battle over the State Government’s decision not to accept personal protective equipment (PPE) kit consignment from a supplier after issuing purchase order for it has taken a new turn in the Orissa High Court here.

While the Government had claimed that it had decided not to accept the consignment after May 26 as it had enough PPE kits, Lofty Optical Industries has submitted before the Court that the procurement process had continued till June 2. On June 3, the Madras-based company had filed a writ petition seeking intervention against Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) for not accepting the consignment after issuing purchase order for it.

Acting on it, the Court had allowed Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija to take instructions from the Government on June 11. When the case came up on Tuesday, senior advocate Sanjit Mohanty appearing on behalf of Lofty Optical Industries submitted that despite the decision of the Government taken on May 26 not to procure any supply of PPE kits, the opposite party has purchased the same from other 13 suppliers on June 2.

Mohanty sought interim protection for the petitioner company and submitted that if eventually the opposite party procures PPE kits, they should procure such supply from Lofty Optical Industries. In an apparent softening of stand, Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija submitted that if the State would require further PPE kits before the next date, the opposite party would consider the petitioner as well for that purpose.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Savitri Ratho fixed July 13 for further hearing on the matter. On April 16, the OSMC had issued the purchase order to Lofty Optical Industries for supply of one lakh PPE kits at `900 per kit.

