Mishra wants Assembly session in Aug

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra has demanded that a session of the Assembly should be convened in the third week of August to discuss problems faced by the people due to Covid-19 pandemic and resolve the issues jointly. “We extended unconditional support to you in the fight against coronavirus pandemic by adjourning the Assembly and also outside the House, but after a lapse of more than three months, the output of steps taken by the Government has disappointed us,” Mishra said in a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

Stating that the results of all the steps taken by the Government has become unproductive, he said Covid-19 positive cases have crossed 7,000 in O d i s h a a n d r i s i n g alarmingly. “No doubt in comparison to some states, our position is better, but at the same time, some other states have performed better than us,” he said. Alleging that the Government has failed to provide medical facilities to a large section of people, Mishra said in districts like Ganjam and Balangir, medicines are not available as owners are not opening shops and doctors are also not visiting PHCs and CHCs.

Besides, unemployment problem has become acute, condition of migrant labourers is going from bad to worse and farmers are also not able to sell their produces, he said and added that prices of essential commodities have increased. Stating that democratic values have gone to the dustbin as people’s representatives are not taken into confidence, Mishra said it is necessary to convene the Assembly session in August to discuss all these issues.

Standing committees meet after 3 months

Bhubaneswar: After a gap of nearly three months, meetings various standing committees of the State Assembly are being held during the last one week by strictly adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. Meetings of the committees have fuelled hopes that a session of the Assembly will be convened in August. However, no decision has been taken in this regard so far. Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro had informed all chairpersons of the committees to convene meetings after June 10. The decision to resume the meetings has been taken following a permission from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “Henceforth, the meetings of the committees and sub-committees will be held with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines,” Patro said, adding that the committees have to intimate the State Assembly Secretariat 10 days before convening a meeting.