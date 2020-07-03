STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mishra wants Assembly session in Aug

Meetings of the committees have fuelled hopes that a session of the Assembly will be convened in August.

Published: 03rd July 2020 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra has demanded that a session of the Assembly should be convened in the third week of August to discuss problems faced by the people due to Covid-19 pandemic and resolve the issues jointly. “We extended unconditional support to you in the fight against coronavirus pandemic by adjourning the Assembly and also outside the House, but after a lapse of more than three months, the output of steps taken by the Government has disappointed us,” Mishra said in a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

Stating that the results of all the steps taken by the Government has become unproductive, he said Covid-19 positive cases have crossed 7,000 in O d i s h a a n d r i s i n g alarmingly. “No doubt in comparison to some states, our position is better, but at the same time, some other states have performed better than us,” he said. Alleging that the Government has failed to provide medical facilities to a large section of people, Mishra said in districts like Ganjam and Balangir, medicines are not available as owners are not opening shops and doctors are also not visiting PHCs and CHCs.

Besides, unemployment problem has become acute, condition of migrant labourers is going from bad to worse and farmers are also not able to sell their produces, he said and added that prices of essential commodities have increased. Stating that democratic values have gone to the dustbin as people’s representatives are not taken into confidence, Mishra said it is necessary to convene the Assembly session in August to discuss all these issues.

Standing committees meet after 3 months

Bhubaneswar: After a gap of nearly three months, meetings various standing committees of the State Assembly are being held during the last one week by strictly adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines. Meetings of the committees have fuelled hopes that a session of the Assembly will be convened in August. However, no decision has been taken in this regard so far. Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro had informed all chairpersons of the committees to convene meetings after June 10. The decision to resume the meetings has been taken following a permission from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “Henceforth, the meetings of the committees and sub-committees will be held with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines,” Patro said, adding that the committees have to intimate the State Assembly Secretariat 10 days before convening a meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp