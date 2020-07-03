Mother of UTP cries son’s ‘torture’ in jail

By Express News Service

PARADIP: THE mother of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) lodged in Kujang sub-jail has alleged that her son was tortured in the prison by the jailor and warden. Though the incident took place around one month back, no FIR has yet been lodged nor investigation initiated into the incident, claimed Kuni Barik, mother of the UTP Prakash Barik of Trilochanpur. Prakash was arrested by Abhyachandpur police on the charge of assaulting his sister-in-law over a family dispute in 2017.

During a routine visit to the prison on June 9, Kuni found that her son had fractured his left leg. She enquired about the matter from the jail superintendent who allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. She then tried to lodge an FIR with Kujang police on July 18 but her complaint was not received. Police asked her to file it through the jail superintendent as it involved allegation of an UTP being tortured in the prison.

Superintendent of Kujang sub-jail Kishore Singh refuted the allegations and said Prakash had fractured his leg after he slipped and fell in the jail. Kujang IIC Dillip Sahu said police had advised Kuni to file the FIR through the superintendent. He said Kuni is unable to narrate how his son was tortured and added she has not yet filed the FIR as per procedure.