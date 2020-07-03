Online classes in degree colleges from July 13

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH Odisha Government extending closure of educational institutions till August 31, the Higher Education department on Thursday asked the degree colleges to conduct online classes for its students from July 13. The department has also issued guidelines to this effect stating that the lecturers should conduct online classes for at least two to three hours a day for at least three days a week. The faculties have been asked to use Google meet, Zoom, Skype or other digital platforms for the purpose and form WhatsApp or e-mail groups with a maximum 32 students for sharing of information.

The colleges will prepare department-wise time table and share it on its websites and in their WhatsApp groups. The soft copies of notes, text books, reference books and presentations will be sent to the students through e-mail and WhatsApp. The department has asked teachers to refer e-learning materials available in e-PG Pathshala, Massive Open Online Course (MOOCS) and Odisha State Open University website for the purpose. Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra said faculties will conduct online cases from college premises only. The principals with assistance of two senior faculties will supervise the process while department officials will make surprise visit to monitor the conduct of online classes.