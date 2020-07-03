Ransacking of police outpost: 8 arrested

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Eight persons involved in ransacking of Krishnanandapur outpost and torching of a police officer’s car were arrested on Wednesday night. They are Azad Ali, Asif Aquib, Sazan Ali, Sahabuddin Ali, SK Jalaluddin and three others whose identities have not yet been disclosed. Tirtol SDPO Deepak Jena said a case has been registered against 300 persons for their involvement in the incident and the rest will be arrested soon.

Even as normalcy was restored in Krishnanandpur panchayat in Tirtol block, four platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident. A mob had ransacked the police outpost and torched the private vehicle of a police officer after being restricted from gathering inside a mosque in violation of Covid-19 guidelines at Krishanandapur on Tuesday night. The community members went berserk after OIC of Krishnanandpur police outpost Anirudha Nayak alerted all mosques under the panchayat not to give Azaan (Islamic call for prayer) and adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.