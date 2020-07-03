Weekend shutdown in several districts of State

By Express News Service

THE administration of several districts across the State has decided to enforce weekend shutdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Malkangiri town, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Balangir and Koraput will be shut down on Saturdays and Sundays during this month. The Malkangiri administration decided to shut down the town to undertake contact training of a local man who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.. Similarly, weekend shut down will be enforced in Dhenkanal to contain the pandemic.

Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera said shops dealing with essential commodities will operate during the shutdown. So far, 79 persons have been infected in Dhenkanal. Of them, 56 have recovered. Koraput and Nabarangpur districts, which have reported 48 and 42 positive cases respectively, will remain shut down on Saturdays and Sundays till July 31. The shutdown will be enforced in all municipalities and block areas of the two districts.