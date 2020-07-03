Without govt notification,Covid test remains pricey

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: COVID-19 testing at private hospitals and laboratories in Odisha continues to be a costly affair for patients despite price-capping announced by the State Government. With no formal notification issued, private laboratories have been charging from `4,500 to `5,000 per RT-PCR test though the Government declared to halve the cost by almost 50 per cent earlier this week. Though it decided to cap the test price at `2,200, the Government is yet to bring out an official notification which has allowed private labs to fix charges on their own.

“We have not received any notification about the price of test from the Government,” said official of a private hospital. The price decided is inclusive of collection, transportation of samples, documentation and reporting. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra assured that the notification will be issued within a day or two. The Indian Council of Medical Research had suggested the states to allow medical practitioners, including private doctors, to prescribe Covid-19 test to anyone fulfilling the criteria. Several organisations had raised concerns over the alleged exorbitant prices charged for Covid tests in private laboratories. They had also written to the Government seeking a cut in the price.

13 new cases in Capital

The State Capital reported 13 new Covid cases on Thursday. While five of these cases were locals, the remaining eight were recorded from home quarantine. The local cases included a 21-year-old woman from Saradhapali slum in Khandagiri, a 55-year-old man from Salia Sahi, a 32-year-old man of Old Town, a-57-year-old man from Niladri Vihar and an 18-year-old woman from Jayadev Vihar. Contact tracing is on in the Jayadev Vihar case to ascertain the source of infection.

RMRC proposes to procure 5k rapid Ag kits

The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar has urged the Government to use rapid antigen kits for increasing testing rate of SARS-CoV-2. In a letter to Mohapatra, RMRC Director Sanghamitra Pati said the rapid antigen kits would enable the State to ramp up its testing and implement the test-track-treat strategy effectively. The testing will be done at the point of care and would be useful in specific situations as per the advisory issued by the ICMR, which has validated the standard Q Covid-19 Ag detection kit. The RMRC has proposed the Government to procure 5,000 rapid Ag kits to start the antigen testing which will help in fight against the highly infectious virus. The RMRC has also decided to start sero-survey in Bhubaneswar after the drive is completed at Puri. The survey was slowed down at the pilgrim town due to the ongoing Rath Yatra.