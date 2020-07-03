Woman kills self at hospital an hour after husband’s death

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old woman took her life at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here immediately after the death of her husband on Thursday. Both were inmates of a temporary medical camp at SVM College here undergoing quarantine after returning from Telangana on Tuesday. As Subhadra Swain’s husband Lilipata Bhol (40) developed health problems, the couple was shifted to the isolation ward at the DHH on the day itself. On Thursday, Bhol’s condition deteriorated and Subhadra called out for help, none of the medical staff came to help out of fear of contracting the virus. Bhol breathed his last at 3 pm in the afternoon. Unable to handle the loss, Subhadra closed the door and hung herself an hour later. When the nurse arrived and found the door locked, health staff broke open the door and found the body. The couple’s swabs have come negative for coronavirus. Bhol died of cardiac arrest while his wife died by suicide, said DHH in-charge Ajay Swain.