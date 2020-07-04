STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After over six years, Sambalpur bridge plans still await government approval

The second bridge over Haradjoar at Gobindtola in Sambalpur city | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: More than six years after it was planned, the bridge-cumbarrage project connecting Phaskuda river island in the Mahanadi with city’s Binakhandi continues to hang fire, waiting for Government approval.

The barrage would prevent entry of backwater into the city.

While Haradjoar merges with the Mahanadi between Binakhandi and Phaskuda, Dhobijoar Nullah releases rainwater and the city’s sewage into Mahanadi near Binakhandi. 

When the water level of Mahanadi rises during heavy rainfall, the backwater enters into the city through the Haradjoar and Dhobijoar Nullah, causing flood-like situation in the low lying areas.

The old drainage system of Sambalpur has failed to handle the inflow and the city has to suffer heavy waterlogging year after year.

The Irrigation department had proposed the bridge-cumbarrage project to alleviate the problem. The proposal has been sent to the Government twice - first in 2014 at an estimated cost of Rs 43 crore and second in 2019 with a revised budget of Rs 45 crore. But a response is still awaited. 

The project would not only prevent entry of backwater into the city but also facilitate an alternative road to National Highway-55 and State Highway-15 from the city.

“We have sent the proposal but are unaware of its present status. The Government is yet to respond,” said Executive Engineer Pramod Panda.

