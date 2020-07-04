STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Death and infection haunt Odisha's Ganjam

The patients, both male aged 66-year-old and 40-year-old, passed away while undergoing treatment at the Covid hospital here. They were also suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:00 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Odisha’s Covid-19 hostspot Ganjam district reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 283 persons testing positive for the disease on Friday.

The district also reported two more deaths due to the virus. Of the fresh cases, 49 are Corona Warriors.

The patients, both male aged 66-year-old and 40-year-old, passed away while undergoing treatment at the Covid hospital here. They were also suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

With the new cases, the Covid-19 positive tally in Ganjam reached 1,850 including 17 deaths.

However, 1,128 of the total cases have already recovered. On the day, panic gripped parents of kids admitted to the Paediatric ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) after a nurse and post-graduate doctor reportedly tested positive.

However, the hospital authorities were tight-lipped over the matter. Earlier on Thursday, Medicine and O&G departments in the city hospital were sealed after three nurses tested positive.

Similarly six nurses of MKCGMCH also tested positive. However, instead of shifting them to the Covid hospital, they were accommodated at isolation ward in the MCH. Besides, a barber at Ashok Nagar in the city was among those who tested positive.

His swab samples were collected four days back and his test report came positive on the day. Sources said several persons had visited the patient’s saloon in the last four days.

Meanwhile, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange advised persons suffering from flu or fever to visit Covid care centres for treatment instead of general hospitals.

Through a video-conference, he asked district officials to visit their respective areas for proper Covid management.

Amid the steep surge in positive cases, there were reports of people violating social distancing norms and crowding marketplaces at various places across the district including Berhampur.

Kulange appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration in its fight against coronavirus by strictly adhering to the guidelines.

