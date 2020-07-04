STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Panic buying before weekend shutdown in Odisha's Koraput

In a bid to hoard essential items, residents of Jeypore, Kotpad, Koraput, Borriugmma and Sunabeda thronged the local markets in large numbers.

A child under coronavirus lockdown. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Ahead of the weekend shutdown, heavy rush was witnessed at several markets as people resorted to panic buying in Koraput district on Friday.

Sources said such was the rush that onions and potatoes vanished from markets within hours in some areas.

Besides, there was a mad rush at petrol pumps too. Serpentine queues of people on their vehicles were seen in front of the fuel stations.

The weekly shutdown will continue till July 31. On the day, four new positive cases were detected in Koraput district.

While one case was reported from Badapadar temporary medical centre in Naryanapatana, the rest three are locals of Borrigumma.

With this, the number of positive cases rose to 52 in the district.

