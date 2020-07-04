COVID-19 test charge cut by half at four private labs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Friday halved the cost of Covid-19 tests at private laboratories in the state a bid to ensure affordable testing.

As per the notification, the maximum price per RT-PCR test has been capped at Rs 2200 and it is inclusive of GST and all other incidental charges for individuals desirous of testing.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has empanelled four labs - Apollo Hospital, IMS and SUM Hospital, InDNA Life Sciences Pvt Ltd at KIIT TBI and GenX Diagnostics at Sahid Nagar, for Covid-19 tests.

The tests will be conducted by the private laboratories under the supervision of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) as per the testing protocols prescribed by the ICMR for RT-PCR tests.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said anybody, who wants to go for Covid-19 test in RT-PCR, can avail such facility in the four empanelled private labs at the price fixed up by a high level committee. However, testing in Government facilities is free, he said.

Although the Government had last week taken in principle decision to halve the price, the labs continued to charge Rs 4500 to Rs 5000 per test as no formal notification was issued in this regard.

The private labs will report to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme cell about the tests they conducted.

A person willing to get tested at the private facilities will have to produce a medical prescription of a doctor and submit an identity proof.