Gokarneswar Panthika turns ghost house sans care

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In the vicinity of the famed Gokarneswar temple in Jajpur, OTDC-run Panthika was launched to boost tourism prospects in the district. But unused over a decade, it now resembles a haunted house.

Located in the picturesque surroundings of Deuli foothills and Brahmani river bank on the outskirts of Jaraka Bazaar along NH-16, the hotel was constructed by the Tourism department in 1999 at a cost of `90 lakh.

With the strategic location and a host of services to offer, it was hoped that good tourist footfall would follow. Between 2000 to 2010, the establishment became popular.

“It also hosted social gatherings by several eminent personalities. But for the past 10 years, the complex has been reduced to a ramshackle building, overgrown with trees and weeds,” said Akhila Kumar Swain, a local.

With proximity of Buddhist sites including Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri, Udayagiri, Deuli, Radhananagar, Langudi and Kaima hills, the State Government had built Gokarneswar Panthika hoping that it would be a popular stopover for travellers.

“The Orissa Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) had given lease to an agency for running the hotel. But services were stopped after 2010. The reasons are still unclear. A case in this connection is pending in court. As the matter is subjudice, we cannot rope in any other agency as of now,” said Niraj Kumar Sahu, district tourism officer.