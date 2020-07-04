STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Trinity served ‘Adhar Pana’ by servitors during Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri

Servitors placed nine large open-mouthed barrelshaped clay pitchers the drink before the three deities on their respective chariots. The barrels reached up to the lips of the Trinity.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Servitors smash pitchers containing ‘Adhar Pana’ atop a chariot in Puri on Friday (Photo | EPS)

Servitors smash pitchers containing ‘Adhar Pana’ atop a chariot in Puri on Friday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The Trinity was offered ‘Adhar Pana’, a drink dedicated for ‘Parswa Debatas’ (guarding deities around the chariots) and salvation of ghostly bodies and souls wandering near the deities during Rath Yatra, by servitors on Friday evening.

The drink is a blend of nine rich tasty ingredients along with cheese and cream.

Over a dozen of mutt disciples took around three hours to prepare the ‘Adhar Pana’. The ritual began at 8.30 pm after offering of ‘Sandhya Dhupa’.

Servitors placed nine large open-mouthed barrelshaped clay pitchers the drink before the three deities on their respective chariots. The barrels reached up to the lips of the Trinity.

As per tradition, Raghabdas mutt, Bad Odia mutt and Sri Jagannath Temple administration provided three pitchers for the ritual.

Priests performed ‘Sodosha Upachar Puja’ and offered the drink to the deities. After the offering, the earthen pitchers were smashed, spilling the entire drink on the floor of the chariots.

It is believed that numerous spirits, ghostly bodies and souls trailing the lords during the Rath Yatra, eagerly wait for this moment to get Moksha by consuming the holy drink.

Every year, devotees make a rush to collect the spilled drink from beneath the chariots.

However, amid this extraordinary situation brought about by coronavirus pandemic and the Supreme Court’s order to conduct all proceedings of Rath Yatra without the participation of public, no devotees were present to collect the spilled drink.

The Trinity would remain on the chariots and enter sanctum sanctorum of the main temple on Wednesday night in ceremonial Pahandi procession to be conducted by Daita servitors as part of ‘Niladri Bije’ ritual.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the fete. Temple chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar and district magistrate Balwant Singh supervised the arrangements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rath Yatra Odisha Puri
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp