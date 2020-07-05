AHPGIC reports 38 more Covid cases

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At least 38 more Covid-19 cases were detected at Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer(AHPGIC) on Saturday, taking the total number of cases at the hospital to 111. The new cases include 37 patients and an attendant.

As many as 55 persons including 18 cancer patients, 36 attendants and a staff nurse of the hospital had tested positive on Thursday. Earlier on July 29, four patients, one attendant and a staff of an Aahar centre inside the AHPGIC had tested positive. Detection of these six cases came a day after two nurses had tested positive.

Both the nurses had come in contact with a cancer patient from Ganjam district who had tested positive on June 24. The patient was reportedly admitted to the emergency ward of AHRCC on June 19. The infected patient turned out to be a super spreader, infecting 111 persons. Surge in Covid-19 infection at the hospital has left people across the State panicked as the 281-bed is the only hope for thousands of poor cancer patients not only from Odisha but also from neighbouring Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.