STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar touches 400 mark with two deaths

Similarly, home quarantine cases are from Nuagaon containment zone and nine workers of an industrial unit at Mancheswar where 38 labourers had tested positive till Friday.

Published: 05th July 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Mahatma Gandhi Marg wears a deserted look during the weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar on Saturday I express

Mahatma Gandhi Marg wears a deserted look during the weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar on Saturday I express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Covid tally in the State Capital crossed the 400 mark - the last 100 cases coming in just five days - with 45 more people testing positive in last 24 hours along with two deaths. It is the biggest single day spike in the City till date.

The Capital which reported the last 100 cases between June 30 and July 4, saw a 51-year-old pleural tuberculosis patient and a 64-year-old diabetes patient succumbing to the virus on the day, taking the fatalities to six.

Of the 45 cases reported today, eight cases were local contacts while 37 were from home quarantines. The local cases came from Baramunda, Kedar Gouri, Salia Sahi, Khandagiri, Dumduma, Old Town-Jambeswar Patna, Unit-IV MLA Colony and Chandrasekharpur. So far, source of infection in five cases reported from Kedar Gouri, Salia Sahi, Dumduma, Old Town and Unit -IV in the last 24 hours is yet to be ascertained.

Similarly, home quarantine cases are from Nuagaon containment zone and nine workers of an industrial unit at Mancheswar where 38 labourers had tested positive till Friday. Besides, four persons from a Central Government hospital, three from a private hospital, another three from Mancheswar area and one each from Chandrasekharpur, Aiginia, Satya Nagar, Saheed Nagar, Hanspal, Chakeisiani, Unit - IV, Laxmisagar, Ashok Nagar and Old Town.

All, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation said, were in home quarantine. With the fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally has touched 414 which include 160 active cases and 247 recoveries. The last 200 cases have taken ten days whereas the first 200 were reported over 101 days. 

“We have home quarantined all the primary contacts of the infected persons. Contract tracing is continuing to ascertain the source of infection of local contacts,” BMC officials said. Meanwhile, sources said two BMC engineers and a driver tested positive for the virus. The civic body has closed down a portion of the office, where they were working, temporarily to disinfect it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp