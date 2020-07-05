Covid leaves puppeteers in lurch

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With no support from the Government, the puppeteers of the district are left to fend for themselves in these trying times. Two villages in the district are famous for the art of puppetry. While Mantripada village is known as the abode of glove puppetry (sakhi kandhei), Palakana is famous for string puppetry (suta kandhei).

Around 50 puppeteers from the village are in a fix as all their shows were cancelled due to the lockdown. One of them, Sridhar Singh of Mantripada said craftspersons have not been included in the economic package announced by the Central and State Government to cope with the crisis.

Sakhi Kandhei puppets are made of three wooden pieces representing the head and hands with holes for inserting fingers to operate them. The puppeteer’s hands are kept hidden by the costume. In suta kandhei, the movements of the puppets are controlled from above using wires or strings. “The dolls imitate life at its colourful best,” said Fakir Singh of Palakana.

The puppeteers from the villages used to organise organise shows in rural areas and town. They were also invited by individuals to their homes for private performances. “However, Covid-19 has rendered us jobless. We have no option but to sit at home,” Fakir said.

There are four forms of puppet art forms prevalent in the State. They are glove, shadow (ravanachaya), rod (kathi kandhei) and string (gopalila kandhei). Kendrapara is home to two of the art forms. District cultural officer Chandrakant Nayak said a few puppeteers are being given pension by State Government. “We have recently sent a list of puppeteers from the district to the State Government and hope they will be extended assistance soon.