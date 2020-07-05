East Coast Railway handles 45.8 MT freight

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has handled 45.8 million tonne (MT) of freight in 12,680 trains during the lockdown period posting a new record. The volume of freight handled by ECoR is the highest among all zones in the country and the feat was achieved despite the lockdown following Covid-19 outbreak.

In the first quarter of 2020-21, ECoR loaded about 42 MT of freight which is 82 per cent (pc) more than that of previous year during the same period. Sources said 27.06 MT of coal was transported in 7,100 trains between March 22 and June 30.

Of this, 16.14 MT of indigenous coal in 4,157 trains from Talcher and 10.92 MT of imported coal from different ports under ECoR jurisdiction were transported to various power houses and industries across the country. While 0.95 MT of food grains, especially rice, were transported to different states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand by 333 trains, 1.2 MT of fertiliser in 470 trains were sent to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. Similarly, petroleum products in 279 trains, iron ore in 1,268 trains and iron and steel products in 895 trains and cement in 41 trains were loaded for various destinations.