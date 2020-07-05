FIR against CDMO for migrant’s death

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The brother of a migrant worker, who died at a temporary medical camp in SVM College on June 30, has lodged an FIR against CDMO Bijaya Panda and in-charge ADMO Ajay Swain with Jagatsinghpur police alleging medical negligence.

The victim, a resident of Katijanaga village within Erasama police limits, was lodged at the TMC along with his wife after their return from Telangana. His wife committed suicide hours after his death and has left behind an audio clip in which she can be heard blaming her family members for not attending to him. She said her father-in-law and other family members did not even come to see him at the hospital while he was on his deathbed. This despite the fact that he had tested negative for Covid-19.

The district administration had arranged for the couple’s funeral through an NGO Samaj Bikash Mission in the presence of Erasama BDO. The couple was admitted to isolation ward of the district headquarters hospital whose authorities said he died of heart attack. However, his brother-in-law, in the FIR stated he died of medical negligence. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajani Kant Mishra said a case has been registered and investigation into the matter is on.