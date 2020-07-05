STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Four Maoists killed during encounter with security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Odisha Police said the security forces also recovered four automatic guns from the spot apart from ammunition.

Published: 05th July 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes ( Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in Kandhamal district on Sunday morning.

Odisha Police said the security forces also recovered four automatic guns from the spot apart from ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched an operation at Sirla forest area in Tumudibandha following which an exchange of fire between them and the Naxals took place at about 6.30 am.

"There was an exchange of fire between Maoists and SOG, DVF at Tumudibandha. Security forces were fired upon and they fired back in self-defence," said Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay.

There are four casualties on Maoists' side and some of them are injured, he added. The combing operation is on in the area and Kandhamal SP is present at the spot.

Initial investigation suggests that the four Naxals were possibly members of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division, they added.

The operation comes after SOG busted a Maoist camp at Ladapadar reserve forest area in Kandhamal district on June 29.

About 15 kg explosives, including gunpowder and urea, along with 28 detonators were seized from three dumps in the area.

In February, DGP Abhay had reviewed the strategy for tackling Maoist menace in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts.

In a meeting of senior police officers, Abhay had stressed the need for forming a joint operation strategy in the three districts, which are the corridor of Maoists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoists Kandhamal encounter
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp