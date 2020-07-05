Four Maoists killed during encounter with security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in Kandhamal district on Sunday morning.

Odisha Police said the security forces also recovered four automatic guns from the spot apart from ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched an operation at Sirla forest area in Tumudibandha following which an exchange of fire between them and the Naxals took place at about 6.30 am.

"There was an exchange of fire between Maoists and SOG, DVF at Tumudibandha. Security forces were fired upon and they fired back in self-defence," said Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay.

There are four casualties on Maoists' side and some of them are injured, he added. The combing operation is on in the area and Kandhamal SP is present at the spot.

Initial investigation suggests that the four Naxals were possibly members of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division, they added.

The operation comes after SOG busted a Maoist camp at Ladapadar reserve forest area in Kandhamal district on June 29.

About 15 kg explosives, including gunpowder and urea, along with 28 detonators were seized from three dumps in the area.

In February, DGP Abhay had reviewed the strategy for tackling Maoist menace in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts.

In a meeting of senior police officers, Abhay had stressed the need for forming a joint operation strategy in the three districts, which are the corridor of Maoists.