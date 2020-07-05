Suicides spike in Odisha, experts call for Government to act

Soumika M Das And Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR: With the spike in COVID cases, has come fear, anxiety and a spate of suicides in Odisha. Be it fear of contracting the virus or the grief of losing a family member, several factors have led to at least eight suicidal deaths in a span of two months.

On Friday, a 56-year-old tax collector of Ganjam’s Kabisuryanagara block and his wife ended their lives after their 27-year-old son died of Covid at a City hospital. The son, a teacher, had tested Covid positive during the treatment. His parents were residing in the City while he was admitted to the hospital. After his death, the couple left for their village where they died by suicide. “With no other child, they were completely broken,” sources said.

The rise in suicides linked to Covid-induced anxiety has prompted mental health experts call for widespread psychological counselling of people living in areas reporting positive cases. In Erasama block under Jagatsinghpur district, a native was devastated by the death of her dear one. She took the extreme step at an isolation ward of the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) on Thursday after losing her husband. Sources revealed that the woman turned paranoid upon learning about her husband’s demise.

“Her previous attempt at the ward was foiled by the hospital staff. However, she managed to shut the door of the room later and ended her life during the second attempt,” the source said. Experts believe these incidents reflect the mental health crisis triggered by the pandemic across the globe. Being precise about the State’s situation, they claimed that the psychological challenges here have increased substantially in the past two months. In such scenarios, experts stress upon the need to deploy professional counsellors across all the blocks to address the issues in different communities.

“People staying in the localities, where a Covid patient has been diagnosed, should also be counselled. There is extreme fear and stigma attached to the patient’s family or the entire area,” said mental health expert, Anuradha Mohapatra, of Manam Wellness Foundation. According to Mohapatra, counsellors at her centre received distress calls from people living in hotspots or contaminated areas. “The callers were terrified. They didn’t know how to deal with life because the fear of contracting the virus made them anxious,” she added, claiming suicidal tendencies were also detected in a number of callers.

In fact, a 50-year-old man of Likhiria village in Balangir district had allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well after his nephew tested positive for the virus. Mental health experts suspect fear of infection may have drove the man to kill himself. During the lockdown, Manam had launched a helpline for providing tele-counselling. Four of its counsellors attended around 60 distress calls a day on average. Of all such callers, around 30 per cent showed suicidal tendencies, the organisation claimed. “We had to follow-up with such cases each day to ensure that no lives are lost,” added Mohapatra.

The prolonged lockdown is acting as a negative trigger for people, who were already suffering from clinical depression or other personality disorders. “The suicidal tendencies have gone up in patients with psychological issues. I receive at least two to three calls every day from patients who want to end their lives. Even during odd hours, we are counselling such patients,” said psychiatrist, Pranab Mohapatra of KIIMS.

The situation has worsened as families of such patients now avoid admitting them to hospitals due to lack of attendants or Covid fear, added Mohapatra. Meanwhile, other factors like financial loss and employment uncertainty have also led to psychological problems in people who have had no history of clinical depression or mental health disorders. Uncertainty has pushed them to a state of anxiety, leading to severe panic attacks in some. On an average 382 suicide cases were reported in 2018 and 374 in 2017.