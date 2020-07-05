Treat Covid patients at own facility: Govt to AIIMS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday directed AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to treat Covid-19 patients in its dedicated Covid Hospital instead of referring them to the other facilities run by the joint venture of PSUs and private entities.

The direction came after AIIMS shifted 10 patients found positive from both OPD and IPD over a period of last five days to SUM and KIMS Covid hospitals. Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Prof CBK Mohanty has asked AIIMS Director Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane to make necessary arrangements for treatment of Covid-19 patients in the premier hospital itself.

Citing that AIIMS has already set up a 200-bed Covid Hospital with 20 ICU beds, Prof Mohanty urged Dr Batmanabane to accommodate the patients in the facility to avoid congestion in the State-run hospitals.

Meanwhile, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has decided to restrict admission of patients directly from OPD unless they are in dire need of emergency treatment after 11 patients from the Pulmonary department tested positive.

It has been decided that admission of patients requiring emergency care will be done through casualty only and elective admissions to ward will be restricted, if not stopped. The authorities have planned to optimise deployment of healthcare workers and shift the health workers from non-essential to essential areas besides cutting down on surgeries that may require ICU back-up in order to use ventilators for those who are already admitted.

“Patients, who do not require immediate or life-saving procedures/surgeries, will not be admitted and encouraged to connect through telemedicine facility. A three-member committee will decide on the OTs to be operational,” said an official. The AIIMS authorities are also planning to reduce the number of functional OTs from 15 to 10. This apart, the number of cases being operated is likely to be drastically cut down as nurses and other staff will be withdrawn from OTs to ICUs. Another three-member committee will decide and draft the isolation and quarantine protocol basing on the revised guidelines of the Union Health Ministry issued on July 2.