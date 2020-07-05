STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With lapses galore, SCB MCH sitting on Covid-19 bomb

The MCH authorities screened 12 persons including doctors, hospital staff and some patients and all of them have been asked to undergo quarantine.

Published: 05th July 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

Isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer(AHPGIC), the SCB Medical College and Hospital(SCB MCH) may soon become a hotspot for Covid-19 infection  with an increasing number of frontline health workers and security guards of the  institution being infected. While Covid-19 guidelines are being thrown to the wind at the premier Government run hospital, the authorities are not implementing  standard operating procedure (SOP) while dealing with suspected Covid-19 patients  at the OPDs, Casualty and Wards.

In what has sent the SCB MCH authorities into a tizzy, a person from Ganjam who had come to the MCH for a check up on Friday was tested positive for coronavirus several hours after he went round the hospital and slept inside the Rheumatology department without coming to anybody’s notice. On Saturday morning when the patient reached OPD, doctors suspecting him of having Covid-19 symptoms referred him to the isolation ward. His swab samples tested positive.

The MCH authorities screened 12 persons including doctors, hospital staff and some patients and all of them have been asked to undergo quarantine. Their swab samples will be sent for test, informed SCB MCH Superintendent Prof Ananda Pattnaik.

On Thursday, two staff nurses tested positive for Covid-19. One belongs to  Gastro-Intestinal(GI) Surgery Department, the other was deployed at the isolation ward. The nurse of GI Surgery department, who required an operation, was asked to go for a random Covid-19 test and she tested positive. Around 30 staff of the department including some doctors were asked to undergo quarantine. 

A few days before the incident, a patient from Ganjam district with head injury who was admitted to Neurosurgery department was later tested positive and consequently, 50 persons including five doctors, healthcare workers and some patients were kept in quarantine. Fortunately, all the swab samples in both the cases tested negative. 

Apart from violation of social distancing norms, patients and their attendants do not wear masks in the absence of enforcement either by police or security  personnel engaged in the hospital. Medicine and Nephrology departments are glaring examples of violations. Here, two to five attendants can be found attending a single patient without wearing masks.

“Huge numbers of patients from across the State are visiting the hospital daily.  Some of them are not revealing their history while visiting the outdoor. It is only after they are found positive, these people tell us about their health condition and travel history. By then, they would have already come in contact with many others”, Prof Pattnaik said.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SCB Medical College
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp