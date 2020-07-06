STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD’s political activity signals change in offing

The number of aspirants has swollen ever since talks of a reshuffle started doing the rounds in political circles here.

Published: 06th July 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More than three months after the coronavirus crisis brought normal life to a halt, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has slowly resumed its core political activities signalling a change in the offing.

Appointment of 18 officebearers of the apart, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presided over a virtual meeting of the BJD legislature party on July 1 and asked the legislators to connect with the people without any gathering by using technology which, analysts say, is a sign that activities at the constituency level must restart.

Though politics will be no longer be similar to what it was in the pre-Covid days, sources said by asking the legislators to connect with people and appointing new officebearers, the Chief Minister may in the next round go for a reshuffle in the ministry and changes in the top level of administration.

Going by sources, a process is underway to identify names which might include some fresh faces.

The number of aspirants has swollen ever since talks of a reshuffle started doing the rounds in political circles here.

Functioning of several departments, including Health and Family Welfare, Labour and Employment, Panchayatiraj and Rural Development, came under focus during the State’s fight against Covid pandemic and evaluation will be made basing on performance.

By appointing office-bearers and creating a post of senior vice-president, sources said the Chief Minister has started the elimination process and a reshuffle may take place in near future.

However, opinions in the ruling party also differ over the need for a ministry reshuffle when Covid-19 positive cases are rapidly increasing in the State.

While a section maintain that a reshuffle has become necessary, some legislators are of the opinion that ministry reshuffle can wait for now.

For the political class, the outbreak of Covid-19 came as a jolt as ministers and MLAs remained out of circulation during the four phases of the lockdown.

Their role in the fight against the virus was also minimal as administrators played a key role. A 21-member ministry, including the Chief Minister, was sworn in on May 29, 2019.

The ministry had 11 Cabinet Ministers and nine Ministers of State with independent charge. It had 10 new faces and two women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BJD Biju Janata Dal
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp