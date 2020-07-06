COVID-19 antigen test for every patient in four hospitals in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) and SCB Medical College and Hospital grappling with a serious Covid-19 outbreak that has not only threatened to cripple healthcare services but also cause spread to many parts of the State, the Government has decided to test every patient visiting the hospitals for the infection.

The mass testing exercise would start mid-week. Patients would have to undergo rapid antigen tests for detection of the virus before admission to different wards in the hospitals.

All indoor patients and their attendants will also be subjected to the tests.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Mahapatra, here to take stock of the situation in both the establishments and devise a strategy to combat the crisis.

The AHPGIC has reported an astounding 111 cases as on Sunday while the SCB MCH has recorded 22 and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP) or Sishu Bhawan one case. The City Hospital had earlier reported a couple of cases.

State nodal officer for Covid- 19 training Prof Jayant Panda said taking note of the spike in cases, patients have been advised not to visit outpatient departments (OPDs) of the four health care facilities located in the city during the shutdown period till July 8, unless there is an emergency.

Restriction of patients during the shutdown period will help in breaking the chain of infection. Besides, it will facilitate in cleaning up and carrying out disinfection and sanitisation exercise at AHPGIC and SCB MCH during the period of shutdown, he said.

“While very sick and critical patients have been advised to visit the hospitals, the authorities of SCB MCH and AHPGIC have been asked to screen every new patient through antigen test at the casualty before admitting them,” Prof Panda said.

Besides, nurses, paramedical staffs, security personnel and cleaning staff of the four hospitals will be imparted training to deal with patients and hospital activities in the present pandemic situation, he stated.