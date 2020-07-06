STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 antigen test for every patient in four hospitals in Odisha

The mass testing exercise would start mid-week. Patients would have to undergo rapid antigen tests for detection of the virus before admission to different wards in the hospitals.

Published: 06th July 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

rapid antigen test kit

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) and SCB Medical College and Hospital grappling with a serious Covid-19 outbreak that has not only threatened to cripple healthcare services but also cause spread to many parts of the State, the Government has decided to test every patient visiting the hospitals for the infection.

The mass testing exercise would start mid-week. Patients would have to undergo rapid antigen tests for detection of the virus before admission to different wards in the hospitals.

All indoor patients and their attendants will also be subjected to the tests.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Mahapatra, here to take stock of the situation in both the establishments and devise a strategy to combat the crisis.

The AHPGIC has reported an astounding 111 cases as on Sunday while the SCB MCH has recorded 22 and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (SVPPGIP) or Sishu Bhawan one case. The City Hospital had earlier reported a couple of cases.

State nodal officer for Covid- 19 training Prof Jayant Panda said taking note of the spike in cases, patients have been advised not to visit outpatient departments (OPDs) of the four health care facilities located in the city during the shutdown period till July 8, unless there is an emergency.

Restriction of patients during the shutdown period will help in breaking the chain of infection. Besides, it will facilitate in cleaning up and carrying out disinfection and sanitisation exercise at AHPGIC and SCB MCH during the period of shutdown, he said.

“While very sick and critical patients have been advised to visit the hospitals, the authorities of SCB MCH and AHPGIC have been asked to screen every new patient through antigen test at the casualty before admitting them,” Prof Panda said.

Besides, nurses, paramedical staffs, security personnel and cleaning staff of the four hospitals will be imparted training to deal with patients and hospital activities in the present pandemic situation, he stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Rapid antigen testing
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp