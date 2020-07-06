STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha MLA tests positive for COVID-19; Speaker suspends Assembly committee meets

The MLA from Nilgiri assembly constituency will be admitted to a COVID-19 Hospital in Balasore, they said.

Published: 06th July 2020

A medical lab technician collects swab sample in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: BJP MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak has tested positive for Covid-19. The law maker from Nilagiri Assembly segment in Balasore district is the first legislator from Odisha to have been infected with novel coronavirus. Sources said the MLA had volunteered for tests as he has asthma. His swab samples were sent to a laboratory two days ago and the result came out positive on Monday. The MLA has been shifted to Jyothi Covid hospital at Balasore and the district administration has started aggressive contact tracing as he had recently attended several meetings in both Balasore and Bhubaneswar.

“I had given my swab sample last month, which was negative. Since I am visiting several places and temporary medical camps to look after people in quarantine, I decided to test once again after I had dry cough. This time the result came positive,” Nayak said. Earlier this week the MLA had attended several meetings, including the condolence meeting organised in the memory of Balasore Sadar MLA, who had died last month. The condolence meeting was attended by many politicians and people from different sections of the society. Nayak had also attended a Standing Committee meeting at Bhubaneswar where some senior bureaucrats were present besides a meeting of women self-help groups in his constituency.

The health condition of Nayak is stable. His ECG report and blood pressure are normal, hospital sources said. Meanwhile, Union Minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi, who had attended the condolence meeting with Nayak, has self quarantined at his official residence at New Delhi as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “I would like to inform that on July 2 and 3, I shared dias with Sukanta Nayak, MLA Nilagiri (Odisha) in a Government programme as well as the condolence meeting organised to pay tribute to the Ex-MLA of Balasore. On being informed that Nayak has tested positive for Covid-19, I self quarantined myself at my official residence,” he tweeted. Balasore sub-collector office has been sanitised as the MLA had visited two days ago.

