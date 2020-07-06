Odisha’s COVID-19 positivity rate doubles to 8.82 per cent as tally crosses 9,000

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 469 more contracting the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the Covid positivity rate in Odisha jumped by nearly two times within few days pushing the State’s tally to cross 9,000 mark.

The number of people found positive per 100 tests has soared from 4.78 on June 30 to 8.82 now. The highest singleday positivity rate in June was 6.56 per cent (pc) on June 20.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, of the 5,317 samples tested on Saturday, 469 were detected positive.

On Friday, 495 positive cases were found among 5,567 samples posting a positivity rate of 8.89 pc, the highest so far.

Although the Government has planned to scale up Covid testing to 6,500 per day, so far highest 6,851 samples were tested on July 2 when the State reported its biggest spike of 561 cases.

The daily growth rate in Odisha continued to remain high compared to the national average as it was 5.45 pc in the State against the country’s 3.56 pc.

The State registered on an average 508 cases daily in the last consecutive three days. Two more persons, both men, aged 64 and 40 from Sundargarh and Gajapati respectively succumbed to Covid- 19 during treatment taking the toll to 36 in the State.

A 45-year-old woman of Balasore, who had tested positive, died due to comorbidities of massive hemorrhagic exudative pleural effusion.

With this, the number of non-Covid deaths stands at 10. Of the 469 new cases from 20 districts, 317 were from quarantine centres and 152 local cases. The total number of cases climbed to 9,070. Though the number of cases came down to 116 from 216 previous day in Ganjam, it jumped to 94 from 13 in Cuttack.

Of the 1,525 cases registered in the last three days, 428 are local contacts. The steep rise in local cases has prompted the State Government to step up vigil with 20 districts enforcing weekend shutdown besides imposing containment measures in clusters.

On the day, 290 patients from 17 districts recovered. With the biggest single day recovery, 6,224 patients have been cured so far. Now 2,800 active cases are undergoing treatment.