Poor quality food served to children in Odisha's anganwadi centres worry residents

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Peteipur panchayat in Jagatsinghpur have expressed concern over supply of substandard food to children in several anganwadi centres of the block.

After a video of ‘plastic Chhatua’ being served in an anganwadi centre went viral, they have demanded strict action against the supplier and the staff involved in the racket.

Women of Bhagbanpur village under Peteipur alleged that the ‘Chhatua’ packet supplied to the local anganwadi centre had shreds of plastic in it.

After it was served to children, many kids complained of stomach ache. After the incident came to fore, the women reached Bhagbanpur anganwadi centre and seized the ‘Chhatua’ packet. Villagers immediately informed the child development project officer (CDPO) about the matter but no action was taken in this regard.

“We have approached the authorities concerned over supply of poor quality food on several occasions but to no avail. Though supervisors have been appointed to visit anganwadi centres at regular intervals, there is no improvement in the situation,” the villagers alleged. Contacted, CDPO Anupama Dash refused to comment on the issue citing that she is unaware of the matter. Peteipur sarpanch SK Ansar Ali said on receiving the allegations, the panchayat seized the adulterated ‘Chhatua’ which will be sent to laboratory for test. Preliminary investigation revealed that due to adulteration, the ‘Chhatua’ appeared as plastic.

The quality of food will be confirmed after test, he added. The district has 1840 anganwadi centres which are supplied nutritious food by the administration. Sources said substandard food is being supplied to many centres across Jagatsinghpur. Last year, panchayat samiti chairperson of Tirtol Sujata Mohanty had alleged that four self-help groups were supplying substandard ‘Chhatua’ to kids and pregnant women under Special Nutrition programme without testing its quality.