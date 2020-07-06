Woman alleges police inaction 20 days after FIR in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: More than 20 days after an FIR was lodged against armed goons for attacking a man brutally in broad daylight, Binjharpur police is yet nab the accused.

Taking advantage of the police inaction, the micreants are continuing to threaten the victim.

Sradhanjali Rout of Botaltang village had lodged a complaint with Binjharpur police on June 17 following a n attack on her husband the previous day.

Her husband Abhaya Rout had gone to a local market when atleast 15 armed miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons, injuring him grievously.

While Rout was rushed to a local hospital, his wife Sradhanjali filed a police complaint the next day. But no arrests have been made so far. Alleging police inaction, she has appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and DGP Abhay to look into the matter via Twitter. The IIC was unavailable for comment.