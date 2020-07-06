STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Woman alleges police inaction 20 days after FIR in Odisha's Jajpur

While Rout was rushed to a local hospital, his wife Sradhanjali filed a police complaint the next day.

Published: 06th July 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

FIR

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: More than 20 days after an FIR was lodged against armed goons for attacking a man brutally in broad daylight, Binjharpur police is yet nab the accused.

Taking advantage of the police inaction, the micreants are continuing to threaten the victim.

Sradhanjali Rout of Botaltang village had lodged a complaint with Binjharpur police on June 17 following a n attack on her husband the previous day.

Her husband Abhaya Rout had gone to a local market when atleast 15 armed miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons, injuring him grievously.

While Rout was rushed to a local hospital, his wife Sradhanjali filed a police complaint the next day. But no arrests have been made so far. Alleging police inaction, she has appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and DGP Abhay to look into the matter via Twitter. The IIC was unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha crime Jajpur
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp