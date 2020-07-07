STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

33 fresh cases in Covid hotspot Katapali

Katapali was declared a containment zone after the first positive case was detected in the village on June 16.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

COVID19, Coronavirus, Sanitiser, Snitisation

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Katapali village, the Covid-19 hotspot of Bargarh district, reported another 33 positive cases on Monday. Of the new cases, 16 are male and 17 females. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases rose to 105 including one death in Katapali, located on the outskirts of Bargarh town. Eight of the new patients are above the age of 60.

Katapali was declared a containment zone after the first positive case was detected in the village on June 16. A 76-year-old retired teacher of the village, who died of Covid-19 on June 18, was found to be the reason for the spread of infection in Katapali. The man had tested positive on June 16. A diabetic, he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bargarh when he was found infected with coronavirus.

Sources said the man was involved in money lending and had visited Nalichuan and Sulsuila villages which reported positive cases earlier. The man might have got infected during his visit to these villages. He had passed on the virus to his wife, son and granddaughter. Others in the village might also have contracted the virus from him as he was roaming freely in the village and came in contact with many people before testing positive.

So far, 1,397 swab samples have been collected from the village which has a population of 5,205.
Bargarh Collector Jyotiranjan Pradhan appealed to the villagers not to venture out of the containment zone and follow all the Covid-19 guidelines laid down by the Government strictly to contain the virus. He also requested them to cooperate with health staff during collection of swab samples for testing.

Meanwhile, all the new infected patients have been admitted to the Covid care facility at Bargarh. With the fresh cases, the total number of infected persons in the district increased to 166 including one death. Of the 166 positive cases, 98 are active and the rest have recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Katapali COVID-19 hotspot containment zone Odisha coronavirus cases
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp