STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amid surge in COVID cases, crime rise hits Ganjam district hard

With people struggling to make ends meet during these tough times, a rise in crimes has added to their woes.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as normal life has been hit across Ganjam district due to the lockdown, a spate in criminal activities has emerged as a cause of concern for the police. The district was in the Green zone owing to the administration’s stringent measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. However it entered Orange zone on May 2 and now is in the Red zone with the highest number of deaths as well as positive cases in the State. Since mid-May, the administration has intensified the restrictions.

With people struggling to make ends meet during these tough times, a rise in crimes has added to their woes. The district has two police districts. While a few urban areas along with others come under Ganjam police district, the rest, mostly rural and Berhampur city come under Berhampur police district. Both the police districts have witnessed a spurt in crimes. Some major crimes committed in the district in the last one month are a drunken brawl leading to the death of a youth in Ganjam police district and the cold blooded murder of a trader at the posh locality of Hillpatana in the city under Berhampur police district.

Besides, road accidents, assaults, property offences, theft and snatching incidents have become a daily affair in both the districts. Despite the tight schedule, the police have solved most of the murder cases but are unable to bring down the number of other criminal activities. Though SPs of both the police districts could not be contacted for their comments on the matter, a senior official said most major incidents are generally reported during the period from March to June. However, this year the number went down due to the lockdown. He said the police have been laying stress on crimes against women and domestic violence.

A major portion of police personnel’s duty hours is spent on checking lockdown violations. “We impose fines on the violators and have been collecting over `one lakh per day since the last two months. The police are apprehending a further rise in criminal activities in the coming days as the lockdown restrictions are eased. “The lockdown has resulted in an economic crisis affecting the lives of people. As life returns to normal, people are beginning to feel the pinch of financial distress and this can lead them to commit crimes,” opined Ganjam Bar Association chairman Bhagaban Sahu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganjam Ganjam crime rate Ganjam coronavirus Odisha
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp