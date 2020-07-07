Amid surge in COVID cases, crime rise hits Ganjam district hard

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as normal life has been hit across Ganjam district due to the lockdown, a spate in criminal activities has emerged as a cause of concern for the police. The district was in the Green zone owing to the administration’s stringent measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. However it entered Orange zone on May 2 and now is in the Red zone with the highest number of deaths as well as positive cases in the State. Since mid-May, the administration has intensified the restrictions.

With people struggling to make ends meet during these tough times, a rise in crimes has added to their woes. The district has two police districts. While a few urban areas along with others come under Ganjam police district, the rest, mostly rural and Berhampur city come under Berhampur police district. Both the police districts have witnessed a spurt in crimes. Some major crimes committed in the district in the last one month are a drunken brawl leading to the death of a youth in Ganjam police district and the cold blooded murder of a trader at the posh locality of Hillpatana in the city under Berhampur police district.

Besides, road accidents, assaults, property offences, theft and snatching incidents have become a daily affair in both the districts. Despite the tight schedule, the police have solved most of the murder cases but are unable to bring down the number of other criminal activities. Though SPs of both the police districts could not be contacted for their comments on the matter, a senior official said most major incidents are generally reported during the period from March to June. However, this year the number went down due to the lockdown. He said the police have been laying stress on crimes against women and domestic violence.

A major portion of police personnel’s duty hours is spent on checking lockdown violations. “We impose fines on the violators and have been collecting over `one lakh per day since the last two months. The police are apprehending a further rise in criminal activities in the coming days as the lockdown restrictions are eased. “The lockdown has resulted in an economic crisis affecting the lives of people. As life returns to normal, people are beginning to feel the pinch of financial distress and this can lead them to commit crimes,” opined Ganjam Bar Association chairman Bhagaban Sahu.