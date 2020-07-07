STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid antigen tests to commence at Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack on July 7

It has been developed by SD Biosensor, a South Korea based company, having its manufacturing unit at Manesar in Gurugram.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

rapid antigen test kit

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed over the surge in Covid-19 cases in hospitals and hotspot districts, Odisha Government has planned to ramp up testing capacity by conducting rapid antigen tests at all containment zones, hotspots and points of care at district level. One lakh Standard Q Covid-19 Ag (antigen) detection kits will be procured for the purpose. While 5,000 kits arrived on Monday, the State Government has placed an order for 20,000 more which are expected to reach in the next few days. The kit, costing Rs  450 each, is a rapid chromatographic immunoassay for qualitative detection of specific antigens to SARS-CoV-2.

It has been developed by SD Biosensor, a South Korea based company, having its manufacturing unit at Manesar in Gurugram. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had advised all States to procure the kits from the manufacturer after evaluating its sensitivity, specificity and feasibility of use as a point-of-care test for e a r l y d e t e c t i o n o f SARS-CoV-2. Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection kit by the SD Biosensor is the standalone antigen detection test which is available in the country and has been validated. Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said of the 5,000 antigen kits, 2,500 kits have been sent to Ganjam and 2,000 kits to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. The rest 500 kits h ave been ke p t f o r Bhubaneswar.

“The tests will commence on Tuesday. In the next phase, the kits will be sent to other hotspot districts, where the caseload is rising, after 20,000 kits are received. The kits will be available at the point of care in district headquarters hospital so that all suspects can be screened before being admitted in the healthcare centres,” Mohapatra said. The State Government has also planned to allow private hospitals to procure the antigen kits and screen people, who are willing to get tested, at a reasonable price. “While the antigen test at Government facilities is free, the maximum price for the test at private hospitals and clinics will be fixed in the next high level meeting scheduled after two days,” he said.

As many as 2210 persons have tested positive in the State in the last five days with Ganiam contributing the maximum 876 cases and three premier hospitals - Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), SCB Medical College and Hospital and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar accounting for over 160 cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 rapid antigen test Odisha containment zones
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp