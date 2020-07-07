Jajpur district of Odisha records its 1st Covid-19 death

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur reported its first Covid-19 death after a 64-year-old man succumbed to the virus on Monday. The victim was a diabetic. He had returned from Maharashtra around three weeks back and died while undergoing treatment at a Covid hospital. In the last 24 hours, 57 more positive cases were detected in Jajpur, taking the tally to 623 in the district.

Of the new cases, 43 were lodged in different quarantine centres while 14 are locals. The highest 23 cases were reported from Bari block, eight from Jajpur, seven each from Korei and Binjharpur, five from Dasarathapur, two each from Danagadi and Rasulpur and one each from Barachana, Dharmasala and Jajpur municipality.

The patients from quarantine centres have travel history to Haryana, Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait. Of the total 623 positive cases in the district, 223 are active and 400 have recovered.