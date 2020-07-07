Mystery over lady teacher’s death in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 50-year-old lady teacher was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her rented house at Mirzapur village within Dharmasala police limits on Monday.The deceased was identified as Tarulata Biswal. Her husband, Nityananda Mallik (55) and daughter Subhashree (17) were found in a critical state with multiple injuries on their bodies. They were rescued by locals and rushed to Dharmasala CHC for treatment and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

Biswal, posted at Ananta Kumar Girls High School, had been staying in the rented house at Mohanty Sahi locality of the village along with her husband and daughter for the last 20 years. On being informed, Dharmasala police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident.

Police said sharp weapons were used to attack the deceased and the injured. “Preliminary investigation suggests the victims were sleeping in the house when they were attacked late on Sunday night,” said a police official. He said the attack seems to be the handiwork of people known to the victims as the doors of the two rooms in the house were open and household articles and other valuables were left untouched.

Meanwhile, two youths from the village have been detained by the police and are being interrogated.